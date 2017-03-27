AA PLC (AA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AA PLC (LON:AA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of AA PLC (LON:AA) opened at 256.1402 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 258.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 268.86. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.56 billion. AA PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 209.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 309.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AA. Jefferies Group LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of AA PLC in a report on Friday, January 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.20) price target on shares of AA PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($3.89) price target on shares of AA PLC in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 346.25 ($4.28).

AA PLC Company Profile

AA plc (AA) offers roadside assistance service. The Company’s segments include Roadside Assistance, Insurance Services, Driving Services, Ireland, Insurance Underwriting and Head Office costs. The Roadside Assistance segment sends patrols to members stranded at the side of the road and repairs their vehicles.

