A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Separately, Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) traded down 0.54% on Monday, reaching $9.13. 210,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The stock’s market capitalization is $538.94 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.87 million. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. A10 Networks’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,014,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,860,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $740,800. Corporate insiders own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in A10 Networks by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,164,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 248.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,489,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after buying an additional 1,062,097 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,309,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in A10 Networks by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 56,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in A10 Networks by 323.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 684,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 522,447 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc is a provider of application networking and network security technologies. The Company’s solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web companies and government organizations to secure and optimize the performance of their data center applications, and secure their users, applications and infrastructure from Internet, Web and network threats at scale.

