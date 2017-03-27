A.G. Barr plc (BAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning. Societe Generale currently has GBX 538 ($6.76) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 425 ($5.34).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.28) target price on shares of A.G. Barr plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.16) target price on shares of A.G. Barr plc in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Investec reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.04) target price on shares of A.G. Barr plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Whitman Howard reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.54) target price on shares of A.G. Barr plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut their target price on shares of A.G. Barr plc from GBX 560 ($7.04) to GBX 550 ($6.91) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 560.92 ($7.05).

Shares of A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) traded up 0.46% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 547.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,771 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 537.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 508.23. A.G. Barr plc has a 12 month low of GBX 455.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 614.50. The firm’s market cap is GBX 634.03 million.

About A.G. Barr plc

A.G. BARR p.l.c. is a United Kingdom-based company, which is involved in soft drinks business. The Company’s segments include carbonates, still drinks and water, and other. Its other segment includes Funkin cocktail solutions, vending machines, ice-cream and other soft drink related items, such as water cups.

