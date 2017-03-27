A.G. Barr plc (BAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 560.92 ($7.05).

BAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.23) price objective on shares of A.G. Barr plc in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Investec reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.04) price objective on shares of A.G. Barr plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.72) price objective on shares of A.G. Barr plc in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised A.G. Barr plc to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.91) to GBX 480 ($6.03) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Whitman Howard reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.54) price objective on shares of A.G. Barr plc in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) traded up 0.46% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 547.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,771 shares. A.G. Barr plc has a 52-week low of GBX 455.30 and a 52-week high of GBX 614.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 537.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 508.23. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 634.03 million.

A.G. Barr plc Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c. is a United Kingdom-based company, which is involved in soft drinks business. The Company’s segments include carbonates, still drinks and water, and other. Its other segment includes Funkin cocktail solutions, vending machines, ice-cream and other soft drink related items, such as water cups.

