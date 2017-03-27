77,169 Shares in NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 77,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of NanoString Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 68.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 177.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 67,379 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 109,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 376.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 88,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) opened at 19.36 on Monday. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. The firm’s market capitalization is $419.14 million.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.02% and a negative return on equity of 784.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies Inc will post ($2.66) earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures intuitive products that unlock scientifically valuable and clinically actionable biologic information from minute amounts of tissue. The Company operates in the segment of development, manufacture and commercialization of instruments, consumables and services for profiling the activity of hundreds of genes and proteins simultaneously from a single tissue sample.

