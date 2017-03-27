6,666 Shares in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,899,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,864,000 after buying an additional 444,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 15,339,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,075,000 after buying an additional 250,352 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,066,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,386,000 after buying an additional 635,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,385,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,081,000 after buying an additional 133,982 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,998,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,464,000 after buying an additional 469,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) opened at 91.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average of $87.80. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $76.06 and a one year high of $97.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Vetr raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.36 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $91.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

