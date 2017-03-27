57,245 Shares in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (UVSP) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania increased its position in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 0.6% in the third quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 838,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Seidman Lawrence B acquired a new position in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,747,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 1.7% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 426,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) opened at 26.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $698.36 million, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.73. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

In other news, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $312,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,913 shares in the company, valued at $565,927.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Brian Norris bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. The Company owns all of the capital stock of Univest Bank and Trust Co (the Bank). The Bank is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank and trust company. The Bank is engaged in the general commercial banking business and provides a range of banking and trust services to its customers.

