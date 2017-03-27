513,166 Shares in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 513,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,045,000. Norges Bank owned 0.90% of TreeHouse Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 101.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,172,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,800,000 after buying an additional 2,097,880 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,701,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 41.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,084,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,928,000 after buying an additional 896,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 14.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,375,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,892,000 after buying an additional 799,933 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) opened at 84.04 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day moving average is $79.38. The firm’s market cap is $4.77 billion.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post $3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on THS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 8,200 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $697,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $935,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer. The Company’s segments include North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export. The Company manufactures a range of shelf stable, refrigerated, fresh and frozen products. Its product categories include beverages, salad dressings, snack nuts, beverage enhancers, pickles, sauces, soup and infant feeding, cereals, pasta and dry dinners, cookies and crackers, retail bakery, aseptic products, jams and other products.

