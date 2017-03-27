45,584 Shares in ConocoPhillips (COP) Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,588,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 230,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 891,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,719,000 after buying an additional 69,754 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) opened at 44.10 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $54.50 billion. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post $0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.81.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through six segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

