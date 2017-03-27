40,880 Shares in Visa Inc (V) Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $5,348,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 42,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 16,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,204 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division boosted its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division now owns 67,308 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) opened at 89.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $207.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $92.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.87.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post $3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $96.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Vetr cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.76 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.31.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 11,139 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $957,397.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,390 shares in the company, valued at $549,220.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 125,372 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $10,749,395.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 365,769 shares in the company, valued at $31,361,034.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

