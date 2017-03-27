3,216 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Coconut Grove Bank increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 742 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Elite Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) opened at 165.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $156.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $125.26 and a one year high of $172.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post $9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Vetr downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen and Company set a $175.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.10.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Michele J. Hooper sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $2,563,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,957.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $813,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,391 shares in the company, valued at $12,264,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,310 shares of company stock worth $5,855,416. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

