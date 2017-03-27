304,800 Shares in CubeSmart (CUBE) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 304,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of CubeSmart as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 45,603 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 365.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 328,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 257,600 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 26.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 431,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 89,830 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 46.3% in the third quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,275,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,759,000 after buying an additional 403,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) opened at 26.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business earned $132.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.57 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that CubeSmart will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 207.70%.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/304800-shares-in-cubesmart-cube-acquired-by-renaissance-technologies-llc.html.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.10.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate company. The Company focuses on the ownership, operation, management, acquisition and development of self-storage properties in the United States. Its self-storage properties are designed to offer storage space for its residential and commercial customers.

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.