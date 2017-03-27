28,170 Shares in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 815.4% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 129.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 21.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) opened at 91.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.42. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $76.06 and a 12 month high of $97.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average of $87.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company earned $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post $3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Vetr upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.36 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.53.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

