23,485 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Acquired by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.9% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,368,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,468,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1,782.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,252,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,601,000 after buying an additional 1,185,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,520,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,589,000 after buying an additional 1,107,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) opened at 105.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.69 and a 200 day moving average of $110.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $120.44.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 193.90%. The firm earned $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America Corp cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.47.

In related news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $471,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

