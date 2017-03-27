21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business earned $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) traded up 4.04% during trading on Monday, hitting $5.67. 963,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The company’s market cap is $642.41 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNET. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of 21Vianet Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider. The Company hosts its customers’ servers and networking equipment and provides interconnectivity. The Company also provides managed network services to enable customers to deliver data across the Internet through its data transmission network and smart routing technology.

