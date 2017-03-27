1,749,291 Shares in Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,749,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,100,000. Norges Bank owned 1.51% of Commercial Metals Company as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Commercial Metals Company by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,497,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,949,000 after buying an additional 24,831 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Commercial Metals Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Commercial Metals Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, GLG Partners LP bought a new stake in Commercial Metals Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) opened at 18.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50. Commercial Metals Company has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $24.64.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Commercial Metals Company had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business earned $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Commercial Metals Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals Company will post $0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Commercial Metals Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMC. Clarkson Capital upgraded Commercial Metals Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Commercial Metals Company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc lowered Commercial Metals Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Commercial Metals Company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

In other Commercial Metals Company news, VP Adam R. Hickey sold 2,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $43,472.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,909.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

