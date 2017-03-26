Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

ZURVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank AG reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) opened at 28.885 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.523 and a beta of 1.25. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

