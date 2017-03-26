Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,822,924 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 294,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.32% of Zumiez worth $39,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter worth $200,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter worth $210,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Zumiez by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,762 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Zumiez by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,506 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 67.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,020 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) opened at 17.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $429.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $263.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.60 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post $1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Zumiez in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for men and women. The Company operates under the names Zumiez and Blue Tomato. Additionally, the Company operates e-commerce Websites at www.zumiez.com and www.blue-tomato.com. Its product categories are men’s apparel, accessories, footwear, hardgoods and junior’s apparel.

