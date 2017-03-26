Zacks: Greene King Spon (GKNGY) Given Consensus Rating of “” by Brokerages

Greene King Spon (NASDAQ:GKNGY) has received a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned Greene King Spon an industry rank of 188 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greene King Spon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of Greene King Spon (NASDAQ:GKNGY) opened at 16.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. The stock’s market cap is $2602.67 billion. Greene King Spon has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

