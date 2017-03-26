Zacks: Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) Given $44.25 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $44.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.65 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Community Trust Bancorp an industry rank of 38 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Hilliard Lyons cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) opened at 44.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $780.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $51.35.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post $2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.58%.

In other news, insider Andy D. Waters sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $35,319.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,924.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,796,000. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 17,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc (CTBI) is a bank holding company. The Company operates in the community banking services segment. The Company owns a commercial bank and a trust company, serving small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central and south central Kentucky; southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

