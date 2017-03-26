Wright Medical Group Inc (NASDAQ:WMGI) – Needham & Company issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Wright Medical Group in a research note issued on Thursday. Needham & Company analyst M. Matson forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year. Needham & Company currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WMGI. Northcoast Research raised Wright Medical Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wright Medical Group to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wright Medical Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/wright-medical-group-inc-wmgi-expected-to-post-fy2019-earnings-of-0-36-per-share.html.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) opened at 31.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. The company’s market cap is $3.17 billion. Wright Medical Group has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $31.31.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $193.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.59 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 71.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMGI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 755.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,239,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,399,000 after buying an additional 1,094,394 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Wright Medical Group during the third quarter worth $24,756,000. Foundation Asset Management LP bought a new position in Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,344,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wright Medical Group during the third quarter worth $21,380,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 804.7% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 893,231 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,911,000 after buying an additional 794,504 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Stevens sold 11,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $330,714.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,421. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group, Inc is a global specialty orthopaedic company. The Company through Wright Medical Technology, Inc (WMT) and other subsidiaries provides extremity and biologic solutions that enable clinicians to alleviate pain and restore the patients’ lifestyles. The Company operates through three segments: U.S., International and BioMimetic.

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.