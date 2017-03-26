Wolseley plc (WOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Wolseley plc (LON:WOS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of Wolseley plc (LON:WOS) opened at 4972.00 on Friday. Wolseley plc has a one year low of GBX 3,489.00 and a one year high of GBX 5,186.48. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 12.46 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,008.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,734.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,975 ($61.44) price target on shares of Wolseley plc in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Wolseley plc from GBX 4,600 ($56.81) to GBX 5,090 ($62.86) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of Wolseley plc from GBX 4,140 ($51.13) to GBX 4,700 ($58.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Beaufort Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolseley plc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, AlphaValue restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 4,722 ($58.32) price target on shares of Wolseley plc in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,669.28 ($57.67).

Wolseley plc Company Profile

Wolseley plc is the holding company of the Wolseley Group of companies. The Company is engaged in the distribution of plumbing and heating products and building materials. The Company’s segments include USA, UK, Nordic, and Canada and Central Europe. The Company operates seven business units in the United States, six of these mainly operate in the business to business (B2B) market with one operating in the business to consumer (B2C) market.

