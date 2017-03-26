Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Winnebago Industries worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) opened at 29.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.95. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.19 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post $2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on WGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director William C. Fisher bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Moss bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.74 per share, for a total transaction of $46,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $210,125 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

