Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN) Debt Trading 1% Lower

An issue of Windstream Holdings Inc (NYSE:WIN) debt fell 1% against its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 7.5% coupon and will mature on June 1, 2022. The debt is now trading at $96.00 and was trading at $98.25 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc dropped their price target on Windstream Holdings from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Windstream Holdings in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Windstream Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Windstream Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Windstream Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Windstream Holdings Inc (NYSE:WIN) opened at 5.45 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $530.22 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. Windstream Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $10.46.

Windstream Holdings (NYSE:WIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Windstream Holdings Inc will post ($1.00) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Windstream Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Windstream Holdings by 17,811.2% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 30,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 30,279 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Windstream Holdings by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 123,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Windstream Holdings by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Windstream Holdings by 2,297.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 834,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 799,928 shares during the last quarter.

