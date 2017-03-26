Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, April 3rd (WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 3rd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) opened at 1.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. The company’s market capitalization is $115.89 million. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. Analysts predict that Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wunderlich assumed coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a self-managed commercial real estate investment company. The Company was formed for acquiring, financing, developing, leasing, owning and managing strip centers, neighborhood centers, grocery-anchored centers, community centers and free-standing retail properties.

