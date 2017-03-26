Wexford Capital LP Purchases 1,451 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,924 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 17,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 907,566 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $94,097,000 after buying an additional 452,493 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) opened at 103.96 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $77.29 and a 52-week high of $111.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.25. The company has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post $5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

WARNING: “Wexford Capital LP Purchases 1,451 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/wexford-capital-lp-purchases-1451-shares-of-union-pacific-co-unp.html.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.90.

In related news, Director Andrew H. Card, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $438,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,816.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.