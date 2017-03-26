Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position Boosted by Edge Asset Management Inc.

Edge Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,886 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,583 shares during the period. Edge Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $63,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) opened at 112.14 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $90.32 and a 52-week high of $113.16. The company has a market cap of $177.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm earned $14.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post $5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank AG raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $651,000. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

