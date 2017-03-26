Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT) Shares Sold by Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.3% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 27.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) opened at 69.61 on Friday. Wal-Mart Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $62.72 and a 1-year high of $75.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.09.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company earned $129.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wal-Mart Stores Inc will post $4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Wal-Mart Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Vetr cut Wal-Mart Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.26 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America Corp raised Wal-Mart Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wal-Mart Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.85.

In other news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer sold 32,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $2,210,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,760,808.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 4,542,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $320,418,144.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,044,833.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,617,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,245,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

About Wal-Mart Stores

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

