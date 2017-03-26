Urthecast Corp (TSE:UR) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect Urthecast Corp to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Urthecast Corp (TSE:UR) opened at 1.64 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $171.67 million. Urthecast Corp has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.

UR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Urthecast Corp in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Urthecast Corp from C$2.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

WARNING: “Urthecast Corp (UR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/urthecast-corp-ur-set-to-announce-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Urthecast Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urthecast Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.