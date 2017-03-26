Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Short Interest Up 30.6% in March

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,157,886 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 11,610,490 shares. Approximately 18.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,765,218 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

URBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Vetr upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.42 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wunderlich upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,422,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,445,000 after buying an additional 383,364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,762,000 after buying an additional 312,396 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 983.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,560,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,397,000 after buying an additional 2,324,398 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $69,571,000. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,397,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,752,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) opened at 22.94 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $40.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company earned $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

