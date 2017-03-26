Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stake in Alere Inc (ALR)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in Alere Inc (NYSE:ALR) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,537 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Alere were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alere by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Alere during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Alere by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alere during the fourth quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alere during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Alere Inc (NYSE:ALR) opened at 39.13 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $3.40 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15. Alere Inc has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alere from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 target price on Alere and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Alere Company Profile

Alere Inc is a provider of health information through diagnostic tests. The Company’s segments include professional diagnostics, consumer diagnostics, and corporate and other. The professional diagnostics segment includes an array of diagnostic test products and other in vitro diagnostic tests marketed to medical professionals and laboratories for detection of diseases and conditions within its areas of focus.

