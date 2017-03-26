Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 34,163 e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.08% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,535,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) opened at 26.39 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $1.20 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Vetr raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.72 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.07.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, formerly J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc, is a cosmetic company. The Company conducts its business under the name e.l.f. Cosmetics, and offers products for eyes, lips and face to consumers through its retail customers, e.l.f. stores and e-commerce channels. The Company offers a range of products for eyes, such as eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara and eyelashes, eyebrows, concealer and primer, brushes and tools, and sets and palettes.

