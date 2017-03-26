Transocean LTD (RIG) Bond Prices Rise 1.7%

An issue of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) debt rose 1.7% against its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.8% coupon and is set to mature on March 15, 2038. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $79.00 and were trading at $79.00 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Transocean LTD in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Transocean LTD in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Transocean LTD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their target price on shares of Transocean LTD from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Transocean LTD in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Transocean LTD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) opened at 12.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.87. Transocean LTD has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.55. Transocean LTD had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post ($0.56) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Transocean LTD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean LTD during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean LTD during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Transocean LTD by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,126 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean LTD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Transocean LTD Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews primarily on a day rate basis to drill oil and gas wells. The Company operates through the contract drilling services segment.

