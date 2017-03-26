Traders Buy Aetna Inc (AET) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) on weakness during trading hours on Friday following insider selling activity. $95.61 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $76.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $19.14 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Aetna had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. Aetna traded down ($1.06) for the day and closed at $126.77Specifically, VP Francis S. Soistman, Jr. sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $871,991.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,458.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn M. Guertin sold 29,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total transaction of $3,829,018.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of Aetna to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Vetr lowered shares of Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.77 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Aetna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Aetna in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aetna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.65.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.19 and a 200-day moving average of $121.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aetna Inc will post $8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Aetna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aetna during the fourth quarter valued at about $644,116,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aetna during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,660,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Aetna by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,937,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,252,000 after buying an additional 2,432,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Aetna by 16.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,525,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,069,000 after buying an additional 1,786,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aetna by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,842,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,533,000 after buying an additional 1,737,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

