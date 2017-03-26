Torchmark Co. (TMK) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA cut its stake in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Torchmark by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,701,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,547,000 after buying an additional 423,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Torchmark by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,364,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,937,000 after buying an additional 45,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Torchmark by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,997,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,638,000 after buying an additional 94,802 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Torchmark by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,205,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,024,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Torchmark by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 929,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,366,000 after buying an additional 34,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) opened at 76.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.97. Torchmark Co. has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $79.53.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm earned $975 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.40 million. Torchmark had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Torchmark Co. will post $4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Torchmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is 12.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torchmark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on Torchmark from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Torchmark in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $1,160,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ben Lutek sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $2,419,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,844,204. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation (Torchmark) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurance.

