TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Short Interest Update

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,766 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the February 28th total of 6,092,955 shares. Currently, 21.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,599,717 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 8,816 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $40,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 4,631,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $15,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 635,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 57,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 108,106 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Langenberg & Company lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $30.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.19.

Shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) opened at 11.40 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45. The firm’s market capitalization is $647.28 million.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc (TG) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of treatments for b-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The Company is developing over two therapies targeting hematological malignancies. TG-1101 (ublituximab) is a glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific epitope on the CD20 antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes.

