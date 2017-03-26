Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Position Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Tenet Healthcare Corp worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp during the third quarter worth about $1,033,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 630.3% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 292,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 252,858 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 196,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 44,794 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp during the third quarter worth about $405,000.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) opened at 18.28 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $34.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. The firm’s market cap is $1.82 billion.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare Corp had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The firm earned $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post $1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.80 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet) is a healthcare services company. The Company operates regionally focused, integrated healthcare delivery networks in large urban and suburban markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care and Conifer. As of December 31, 2016, its subsidiaries operated 79 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals, two specialty hospitals and one critical access hospital.

