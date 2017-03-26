Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Bonds Rise 2.8% During Trading

An issue of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) debt rose 2.8% against its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.75% coupon and will mature on June 15, 2023. The debt is now trading at $98.00 and was trading at $96.88 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THC. Citigroup Inc lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare Corp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare Corp from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho raised Tenet Healthcare Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.80 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) opened at 18.28 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $34.08. The stock’s market cap is $1.82 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Tenet Healthcare Corp had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. Tenet Healthcare Corp’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post $1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 0.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

Tenet Healthcare Corp Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet) is a healthcare services company. The Company operates regionally focused, integrated healthcare delivery networks in large urban and suburban markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care and Conifer. As of December 31, 2016, its subsidiaries operated 79 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals, two specialty hospitals and one critical access hospital.

