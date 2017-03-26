Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on April 18th

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) opened at 25.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $642.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.73. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $188.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Superior Industries International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Superior Industries International will post $1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Superior Industries International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on April 18th” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/superior-industries-international-inc-sup-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-18-on-april-18th.html.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of aluminum wheels for sale to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company supplies cast aluminum wheels to automobile and light truck manufacturers, with wheel manufacturing operations in the United States and Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.