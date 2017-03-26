Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (SCON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter.

Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) opened at 1.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. The company’s market cap is $4.18 million. Superconductor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superconductor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc is engaged in developing and commercializing high temperature superconductor (HTS) materials and related technologies. The Company operates through the research, development, manufacture and marketing of high performance products used in cellular base stations segment.

