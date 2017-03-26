SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) Short Interest Up 83.7% in March

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,428,567 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the February 28th total of 1,866,840 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,434,439 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) opened at 6.75 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $580.32 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company earned $297.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.99 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunOpta will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunOpta news, CEO David Colo acquired 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $506,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $506,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Huntington Investment acquired 490,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $3,381,545.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SunOpta by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in SunOpta by 69.4% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

STKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wunderlich cut shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of SunOpta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc operates businesses focused on a healthy products portfolio. The Company operates through two segments: Global Ingredients and Consumer Products. Its Global Ingredients segment aggregates its North American and international raw material sourcing and supply operating segments focused on the procurement, processing and sale of specialty and organic grains and seeds, fruits, grain- and cocoa-based ingredients, and other commodities.

