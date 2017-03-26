Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

INN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,075,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,949,000 after buying an additional 541,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,664,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,224,000 after buying an additional 169,343 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,637,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,871,000 after buying an additional 98,670 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,834,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,531,000 after buying an additional 123,531 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,429,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,935,000 after buying an additional 365,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) opened at 15.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.01. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $110.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.08 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 38.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post $0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.57%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the Upscale segment of the United States lodging industry. The Company’s portfolio consists of 81 hotels with over 10,957 guestrooms located in 23 states.

