State Street Corp Sells 28,757 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.47% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $33,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 313,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 301.7% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $733,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 74.9% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 20,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $7,353,000.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) opened at 60.65 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $71.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post $6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 13,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $846,690.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP George Karolis sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $191,364.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,032.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,777 shares of company stock worth $1,703,055 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles; used vehicles; parts and service, including vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services, and finance and insurance, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection (GAP) insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

