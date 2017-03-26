State Street Corp Purchases 702,301 Shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (FMSA)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NYSE:FMSA) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,758,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Fairmount Santrol Holdings worth $32,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 61.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 24.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fairmount Santrol Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Fairmount Santrol Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 54.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 592,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 208,500 shares during the period. 24.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NYSE:FMSA) opened at 6.82 on Friday. Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.53 billion.

Fairmount Santrol Holdings (NYSE:FMSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $140.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a research note on Thursday. Barclays PLC set a $10.00 target price on Fairmount Santrol Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised Fairmount Santrol Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

About Fairmount Santrol Holdings

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc, formerly FMSA Holdings Inc, provides sand-based proppant solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Proppant Solutions, and Industrial & Recreational (I&R) Products. Its Proppant Solutions segment provides sand-based proppants for use in hydraulic fracturing operations throughout the United States and Canada, Argentina, Mexico, China, northern Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

