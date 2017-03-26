State Street Corp Acquires 30,825 Shares of Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Neenah Paper, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.34% of Neenah Paper worth $33,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Neenah Paper by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,158,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,520,000 after buying an additional 92,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Neenah Paper by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 426,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,688,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Neenah Paper by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Neenah Paper by 31.8% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 246,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,461,000 after buying an additional 59,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Neenah Paper by 11.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Paper, Inc. (NYSE:NP) opened at 75.20 on Friday. Neenah Paper, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.94 and a 1-year high of $90.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average is $80.94.

Neenah Paper (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $220.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.85 million. Neenah Paper had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 22.20%. Analysts predict that Neenah Paper, Inc. will post $4.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Neenah Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Neenah Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/state-street-corp-acquires-30825-shares-of-neenah-paper-inc-np.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neenah Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

In related news, insider John P. O’donnell sold 36,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $3,171,458.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,643.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $454,476.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,076.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,151 shares of company stock worth $10,331,236. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neenah Paper Company Profile

Neenah Paper, Inc has two principal operations, technical products business, and fine paper and packaging business. The Company’s segments consist of Technical Products, Fine Paper and Packaging, and Other. The technical products business is an international producer of fiber-formed, coated and/or saturated specialized media, which includes filtration media (Filtration), tape and abrasives backings products (Backings), and durable label and specialty substrate products (Specialty).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Paper Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah Paper Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.