State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Holds Position in Tennant Company (TNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System held its stake in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,081 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Tennant Company worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Tennant Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,202,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,912,000 after buying an additional 72,929 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tennant Company by 57.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 295,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after buying an additional 108,138 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Tennant Company by 6.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 216,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tennant Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in Tennant Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 206,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) opened at 70.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.82. Tennant Company has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $76.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Tennant Company had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company earned $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tennant Company will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Tennant Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNC shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Tennant Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Tennant Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other news, SVP Heidi M. Wilson sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $414,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,274.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $433,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tennant Company

Tennant Company (Tennant) is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing cleaning solutions. The Company is organized into four operating segments: North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company offers products and solutions consisting of mechanized cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings, and business solutions, such as financing, rental and leasing programs, and machine-to-machine asset management solutions.

