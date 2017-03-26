State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Holds Position in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System continued to hold its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,205 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Mobile Mini worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 657,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,869,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 9.8% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,043,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,526,000 after buying an additional 93,495 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $4,530,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 1.6% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 3.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) opened at 29.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 2.41. Mobile Mini Inc has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $38.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Mobile Mini’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini Inc will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.64%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-holds-position-in-mobile-mini-inc-mini.html.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MINI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile Mini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In related news, CFO Mark Funk sold 10,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $348,133.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,694.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc is a provider of portable storage solutions. The Company, through its subsidiary, Evergreen Tank Solutions, Inc (ETS), is a provider of specialty containment solutions in the United States. The Company manages its business as two portable storage solutions business segments, North America and the U.K., and one specialty containment business segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.