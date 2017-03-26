State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $973,000 Position in Childrens Place Inc (PLCE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Childrens Place worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the third quarter worth $104,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the third quarter worth $104,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the third quarter worth $136,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 170.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) opened at 118.50 on Friday. Childrens Place Inc has a 12-month low of $66.92 and a 12-month high of $121.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day moving average of $94.58. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.29. Childrens Place had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business earned $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post $6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Childrens Place’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital boosted their target price on Childrens Place from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America Corp upgraded Childrens Place from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

In other news, CFO Anurup Pruthi sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $36,352.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Childrens Place

The Children’s Place, Inc (The Children’s Place) is a pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company sells apparel, accessories, footwear and other items for children. The Company operates through two segments: The Children’s Place U.S. and The Children’s Place International.

