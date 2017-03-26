State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $952,000 Position in AAR Corp. (AIR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of AAR Corp. worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Airain ltd purchased a new position in AAR Corp. during the third quarter worth $317,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AAR Corp. by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AAR Corp. by 1.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in AAR Corp. by 36.3% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,366,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,789,000 after buying an additional 364,032 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AAR Corp. during the third quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) opened at 34.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.53. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter. AAR Corp. had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post $1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of AAR Corp. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of AAR Corp. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR Corp. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

AAR Corp. Company Profile

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.

