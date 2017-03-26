State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $939,000 Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System continued to hold its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,521 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 20.0% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,696,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,789,000 after buying an additional 449,315 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings during the third quarter valued at $4,644,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 354.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 464,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 362,321 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 158.1% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 581,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 355,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 78.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 314,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) opened at 12.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.22. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Santander Consumer USA Holdings had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA Holdings’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post $2.03 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-has-939000-position-in-santander-consumer-usa-holdings-inc-sc.html.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SC. Barclays PLC set a $15.00 price objective on Santander Consumer USA Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Santander Consumer USA Holdings in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Santander Consumer USA Holdings from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on Santander Consumer USA Holdings in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.66.

About Santander Consumer USA Holdings

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc is the holding company for Santander Consumer USA Inc, and subsidiaries, a consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance and third party servicing. The Company’s segment, Consumer Finance, includes its vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, and dealer loans, as well as financial products and services related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles (RVs), and marine vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.